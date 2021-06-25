Beyoncé teases new Adidas x Ivy Park collection

In Irish fashion news, American pop princess Beyoncé has dropped the latest edition to her Adidas X Ivy Park Collection.

The 39-year old singer has taken to social media to tease out pieces from her latest fashion collection in a new video that includes models donning bright and breezy pieces of swimwear, shorts, bodysuits and tees.

This is Beyoncé’s fourth collection with the German sports fashion house with her Instagram video clip message asking viewers “How Do You Flex?”

The Houston born star who was a previous member of the world’s best known girl groups “Destiny’s Child” first unveiled her Ivy Park collection with Adidas back in early 2020. Prior to that, the mother of three who is married to rapper and record producer Jay-Z, was in partnership with Sir Phillip Greene of Topshop before buying him out in later 2018 and revealing her new partnership with Adidas in 2019.

Beyoncé’s new size inclusive collection which is designed to appeal to women of all shapes and sizes which is created to inspire “creativity, individuality and imagination” in its wearers.

According to the Adidas, they describe the use of faux sheepskin and performance towel terry materials adds texture to a range of cozy pieces. The collection also includes a new Ivy Park monogram on some of its clothing and accessories, while others displayed a playful ski tag print.

The multimillion album selling star also boasts a range of other high-profile celebrities who love her Ivy park gear. Names like Hailey Bieber, fellow Texan singer Kaash Paige, and plus size fashion model Akesha Murray are all fans of Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park collection.

You can check out news on Beyoncé’s latest Adidas x Ivy Park collection at adidas.ie but remember they are expected to sell out fast.

