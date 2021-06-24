3 of the best ways to strip your hair colour at home

Whether you have attempted to dye your hair at home or cannot wait to get back into the hairdressers, sometimes you need to take hair colour removal into your own hands. Luckily, there are some methods that work for when you are in a pinch.

Although, you should note that these methods should be used as a last resort and you should seek professional treatment first. With that said, keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland for the 3 best ways to strip your hair colour at home.

Vitamin C

One way to safely remove colour from your hair is by using good old vitamin C. although it is a great antioxidant, it can also be used to oxidise colour by loosening hair dye molecules.

Mix powered packets with some hot water to form a paste. Apple this to your hair and cover with a shower cap for 45 minutes. Then, rinse out with some hot water. Depending on your hair and hair colour, it can take a few attempts to get rid of the colour.

Clarifying Shampoo

Clarifying shampoos are designed to remove minerals, pollution and chemical build up. After you regularly wash your hair, use clarifying shampoo a second time, but cover with a shower cap for 10 minutes.

As these types of shampoos can also breakdown the natural oils in your hair, we don’t recommend you do this often. But, when you do, be sure to follow up with some deep conditioner to maintain your hair’s moisture.

White Vinegar

White vinegar is one of those household staple’s that does a lot more than you’d think. One of its many tricks is bringing out your hair’s natural shine and breaking down unwanted colour. It works best of semi-permanent dyes but can be used to fade permanent formulas.

Mix half a cup with some water and gently pour onto your hair. Cover with a shower cap for about 20 minutes before rinsing out. You might need to do this more than once to see results. We don’t recommend you do this for 3 days straight but if you do, use a bonding or strengthening treatment on your hair afterwards.

