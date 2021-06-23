Ways that tea rinses can protect your hair against breakage

Who doesn’t love a cup of tea? At the end of a long, tiresome day, there is nothing like putting your feet up with your favourite cup. Seriously, there is a reason why Irish people have made consuming tea a big part of our daily lives. But what other benefits does it have on our bodies?

One option many people do not usually consider is using their tea as a hair treatment. As they contain tannins and caffeine, which can promote hair growth, tea rinses are great for your hair and are becoming more common.

Depending on how often you use them and the type of tea you use, caffeine and tannins can be used to maintain healthy and shiny hair. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty tips Ireland to find out just how to use tea rinses to protect your hair from breakage.

Benefits Of Tea Rinses

Stimulates Hair Growth: Both black and green tea are associated with hair growth as they increase blood circulation to your scalp. They also help to prevent common scalp infections. This is thanks to their antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Acts As A Hair Dye: Many people use black tea to refresh their dark hair. This could be a great way to keep your hair colour looking vibrant in between hairdresser sessions.

Fights Hair Loss: EGCG is typically found in green tea, which specifically inhibits 5a-reductase activity. This could help people who suffer from alopecia. Also, the caffeine in black tea can help to stimulate hair growth.

Other benefits to tea rinses include giving a glossy shine to your hair, protecting against itchy scalp as well as strengthening your strands.

How To Use A Tea Rinse

You can probably guess how to do a tea rinse but in case you can’t, here’s how. Simply, brew some green or black tea in boiling water and let it cool. Pour into a jar. Next, shampoo and condition your hair as normal as then apply your tea rinse. Let it sit for about half an hour before rinsing out with cold water.

