Lazy day fashion outfits for when you are in a hurry

Thanks to lockdown, we have all become used to lazing around the house. But as everything opens up again, some of you may be wondering how to put together a stylish outfit.

And the last thing you want to be doing is spending a lot of time digging through your wardrobe. If you want to look stylish with wardrobe basics and want to save time in the mornings, keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for some easy lazy day fashion tips.

Joggers

Looks, joggers are a fashion must for any lazy person and almost all of us own at least one. But in order to leave your house, you need to turn them into a fashionable outfit. Unless you don’t care what people think. And if that’s the case, you can just disregard our tips.

For a fun look, go with printed joggers and keep the rest of your outfit simple with a tank top and trainers. Alternatively, you can choose one colour and go for a monochrome outfit.

Favourite Jeans

When in doubt, denim should be your go-to. We all have one pair of jeans that we reach for over again. The trick is to know how to style it in different ways, so they feel fresh and exciting. This season, it’s all about belts, so tuck your t-shirt into your jeans to show them off.

When running around doing errands, throw on a jacket with rolled up sleeves for a super cute look. Not to mention, it keeps you warm on chilly days.

Tracksuits

If you are tired of wearing your joggers but want something that is still comfortable, tracksuit bottoms are the way to go. Particularly ones with a stripe down the sides or button embellishments. These athletic bottoms are just as comfy as your cotton joggers, but they have a more streetstyle vibe. During the summertime, you can style them with a simple crop top or t-shirt.

Bike Shorts

A favourite during the 80s and made famous by Princess Diana during the 90s, bike shorts are super easy to style. Like your leggings only cropped, they come in a variety of colours and patterns. They pair well with just about every top in your wardrobe and perfect for everyday looks.

