Easy styling tips to wearing bike shorts this summer

The 80s were a time of many fashion trends with bike, or cycle shorts being one of the most iconic. This activewear staple gained intense popularity in the 90s thanks to Princess Diana, who made this garment a streetwear staple she would often wear colourful versions with oversized jumpers and running shoes, a look still being recreated to this day.

If you feel like you cannot wear bike shorts or don’t know how, keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our tips how to max your biker short look this summer.

Blazer

Be like a boss babe by pairing your bike shorts with a cute blazer. You could end the look here with some trainers but why not step things up a bit with some heels. Not only will they make your legs looks amazing, but they pull your entire outfit together. You can choose to wear a t-shirt underneath or go for a shirt to tie things together. Or better yet, you can use a belt to cinch in your waist and elevate your whole look.

Oversized Shirt

Got a meeting or lunch date? An oversized shirt paired with some bike shorts is an easy and effortless outfit combo. It combines two big trends for a cute athleisure look that is comfortable to wear. it’s a super cute outfit for those days when you don’t know what to wear.

Bomber Jacket

Another wardrobe staple. Nail that edgy yet sporty look with a bomber jacket and bike shorts. Take a leaf out of every influencer’s style book by wearing a bralette with graphic details with black bike shorts and jacket to match. You can keep things sporty by finishing your look off with some trainers. This look is perfect for grabbing some coffee with your friends.

Pop Of Neon

Another look inspired by your favourite celebs. A cropped neon jumper adds a pop of colour to an otherwise monochrome look. A belt bag and black sunglasses will complete your look. if cropped jumpers are not your thing, swap it out for an oversized one.

Oversized T-Shirt

To add to the previous point, wearing an oversized t-shirt with some bike shorts is a gentle way to ease into the trend. It is a default outfit formula that is every fashionista’s favourite. Go for an all-black outfit with minimal accessories for an Insta-worthy look. And, of course, you cannot go wrong with your trusty trainers and a structured bag to tie your whole look together.

