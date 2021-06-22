Fashionable ways for men to accessorise this summer

Fashionable ways for men to accessorise this summer

The devil is in the details and this is especially true when it comes to summer fashion. The warmer weather means you will be working with less clothing to make you look good.

This is where you summer accessories come in. They have the potential to make or break your outfit and here are the top ones you need to know about.

Knitted Ties

You don’t need to know a lot about fashion to know that certain items belong to a certain season. However, knitted ties are that one item that you can wear in the middle of summer or the depths of winter.

Your traditional silk ties more carefree cousin have found themselves around the necks of fashion greats like Sean Connery or James Dean. They are often prized for their ability to add a certain nonchalance to your outfit.

To work them into your summer wardrobe, wear them with a chambray shirt under tailored separates.

Tote Bag

The tote bag has risen to become the unlikely hero of menswear wardrobes. There are many reasons but the main one is that they look better with your tailoring than a backpack. They also prevent unsightly creases from forming all over your blazer.

Cotton canvas do their bit for the environment, but if you are looking for durability, a more stylish option would be nylon. A dark colour is easy to pair with most outfits, especially any smart casual looks you want to pull together.

D-Frame Sunglasses

One of the trendiest shades this summer are huge frames that look like they belong on any Daft Punk album cover. But if you have any reservations about hiding your face behind gigantic frames, there is another way. Look out for D-frame sunglasses. They are big and angular without looking comical. Not to mention, they suit most people’s face shapes. They also work with anything you plan to wear this summer, from linen suits to tailored swim shorts.

Panama Hat

As far as your headwear goes, a Panama is probably as old as you can get. But, if you are worried about looking like an old age pensioner, keep it casual. Pairing your hat with a t-shirt will keep you looking youthful and fresh. Your trousers should be slim and cut from a lightweight fabric. Finish with some Converse in a cream colour and you’re all set.

Neckerchief

This is totally an unnecessary item. Unlike your scarf, it offers your neck no warm and is purely for aesthetic purposes. For this reason, you have to commit to wearing your neckerchief and have the confidence to do so. Aim for a pop of colour. Remember, your neckerchief is flamboyant and jazz up the most basic of outfits.

If you are going to wear one, make it the focal point of your outfit by keeping everything else minimal. Wear one over a crew neck jumper and tailored trousers for a sharp look. To keep you from looking too stuffy, finish with some white sneakers.

Fashionable ways for men to accessorise this summer