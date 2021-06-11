The best mens shoes for your summer 2021 wardrobe

If there is a better feeling than the sun shining, we have yet to find it. however, until we can jet off for warmer climates, chances are we are going to only enjoy that for a week or two here.

Which means, shoes firmly staying on our feet. But, before you resort to the dreaded socks and sandals combo, keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland for our top shoes to have in your summer wardrobe.

Suede Penny Loafers

The key to rocking warm-weather footwear is versatility. When it comes to loafers, try and choose something in a light suede. This will ensure you have a shoe that works with all shades and textures. For any dressed-up daytime event, team your loafers with chinos and a blazer. Or for an outfit worthy of any city break, tailored shorts and a shirt are the way to go.

Generally speaking, your trousers should not touch your shoes, so your loafers are visible. So, when flashing your ankles, it goes without saying you should wear some invisible socks. This is super important as suede absorbs sweat easier than their leather counterpart, so you want your shoes to look and smell good.

White Trainers

In recent years, trainers have gone from activewear heroes to appropriate all-round footwear. Every man needs a pair of white, understated trainers in their wardrobe. Unfussy white sneakers can be worn to almost every event, so you should invest in a pair that lasts. To ensure yours go with any outfit, try to keep details to a minimum and get a cleaning kit to keep them sparkling white.

Boat Shoes

Ignore their fancy connotations, boat shoes are one of the easiest styles to slip on and head out the door. They are breathable, comfy and available in a variety of shade so there is a perfect one out there for you. They are preppy and classy but keep in mind you have to break them in first. So, don’t go buy a pair last minute and expect your feet to stay blister-free.

As for how to style them, steer clear of collar polo shirts, or you will look like you are going to a frat party. And unless you are going to a fancy dress occasion, Breton stripes are out. instead, slip on lightweight tailoring or wear them with jeans for an alternative to your trainers.

Espadrilles

Not everyone is comfortable with open-toe shoes in the summer. This is where espadrilles comes in. they are light, comfortable and the ultimate chill-out shoe. For a laid-back casual look, wear them with shorts and a t-shirt this summer. Or for a Miami Vice vibe, throw on a linen suit.

