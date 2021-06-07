Ways to style your little white dress for summer 2021

We all know the importance of having a little black dress in your wardrobe, but what about its white counterpart?

If your LBD is the ideal choice for the cold winter months, a white dress is a must-have for your summer wardrobe. Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we will show you how to transform your little white dress and make it apart of your summer wardrobe.

Leather Jacket + Trendy Shoes

A white dress can sometimes look too clean and pristine. So, to give your outfit some edge, add a cropped leather jacket and a pair of trendy trainers. This outfit is perfect for heading to the shops or just lounging around the house. Either way, you will look chic without looking like you are trying too hard.

Ladylike Bag + Pointy Toe Shoes

Much like your little black dress, your white version has the potential to be seriously ladylike. Why not get inspired by the likes of Olivia Palermo and pair your collared white dress with some pointy shoes and basic black turtleneck. A structured bag will help to tie the whole look together as well as some silver jewellery.

Layered Over A Collared Shirt

Do you have an old, collared shirt lying in the back of your wardrobe? Not sure what to do with it? Why not revive it with the help of your little white dress? Simply slip on your dress over your shirt and you will have an entirely fresh and fashionable outfit. If the temperatures start to rise, you can swap out your long sleeve shirt for a shorter version, ensuring you stay cool all summer long.

Gladiator Sandals

If you are looking to add some boho chic to your little white dress, opt for a tunic style and slip on some gladiator sandals. A great way to complete the look is to add a low-hanging over-the-shoulder bag or a hot bucket bag and you’re all set.

Statement Necklace

If you think your little white dress is boring and want to jazz it up a touch, use a statement necklace. It makes for the perfect evening ready outfit. And if you are heading from the office to after work drinks, this is a chic outfit you need to wear. When the weather gets a bit chilly, simply throw on a trench coat or denim jacket and you are sorted.

Black Booties

There is no need to retire your boots for the summer months. You can simply pair them with your little white dress. Just make sure your dress is in a fresh, summer fabric as it will offset the heaviness of your boots.

