What makes a yellow bag the best accessory for Spring 2021

It is true when they say your accessories can make or break your outfit. But, as well as accessories, the colours you wear can also make you look good, or just ruin your vibe altogether.

For some people, playing around with colours can be daunting. Especially when they tend to stick with blacks or neutral shades. Don’t let your accessories gather dust in your home. In particular, your bright yellow handbag. Yellow is a very popular colour for spring and looks good on just about everyone. If you want to know how you can use your yellow handbag to enhance your outfits, keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out.

Keep Your Outfit Simple

When it comes to your yellow bag, let it be the focal point of your outfit. In order to do that, you need to keep the rest of your outfit simple. Stick to wardrobe staples like t-shirts and jeans in neutral colours.

However, this doesn’t mean you cannot bring other colours into your look. for example, you can rock a white tee with jeans and then layer a bright pink jacket on top. Pink and yellow tend to work well together so you do not have to worry about them clashing.

Complement Your Multi-Coloured Jumper

We all have a jumper that sports numerous colours hidden in the back of our wardrobes. Maybe we got in when we were in an adventurous mood but realised, we don’t actually know how to style it? Enter your bright yellow handbag. To avoid rocking too much colour, choose a simple pair of jeans and let your jumper and bag do the talking.

Play Around With Colour

Although we have said that you need to keep the rest of your look simple, that doesn’t mean you can’t play around with different colours. You can slip on a green jumper over a flowy yellow skirt and complete your outfit with some brown boots and your yellow bag.

Brighten Up Your Jeans & A Cute Top

We will always love the combination of jeans and a cute top. It is perfect for when you don’t know what you want to wear. Not to mention, it looks good on everyone. But, if you feel like this classic combo is a bit too boring, add a pop of colour with your yellow bag.

