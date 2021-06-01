Men’s sunglasses every guy should own this summer

With us being under lockdown since the beginning of this year, it is hard to believe that summer is just around the corner. But she is coming and that means it’s time to get the sunnies out. You know, for those rare occasions that we might get some sun. when it comes to choosing your ideal pair, there are two ways to go about it. You can keep it classic or see what’s on trend.

Either way, sunglasses are the perfect accessory to leak some of your personality into your outfit. if you want to know the biggest trends to add to your summer 2021 wardrobe, keep on reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland to find out.

Round

One of the main reasons why round glasses worked so well on John Lennon is because he was John Lennon. But don’t let your lack of rock and roll put you off.

Round sunglasses are a must this season, with the best frames combining acetate and metal. If you have square or diamond shaped faces, these frames will suit you best. This is because circular frames balance out the angles on your face.

However, if your face is lacking lines and angles, that doesn’t mean you still can’t rock these sunnies. Choosing round frames with a horizontal brow bar are less unforgiving on your face.

Geometric

If you think your round face has got the short straw in the genetics lottery, think again. Take solace in the fact geometric sunglasses are pretty much designed for your face. Not only do they have the ability to add some much-needed structure to your visage, these sunnies are far from standard issue. Which means you will not see every Tom, Dick or Harry wearing them.

Geometric-shapes glasses are a great way to stand out from the crowd. But, due to their shape, it’s best to be subtle or you risk looking like an Elton John impersonator. Be sure to stick to thin, small frames with classic colours.

Colourful Frames

When it comes to buying sunglasses, being able to wear them consistently should be a number one buying factor. However, if you have a few classic pairs under your belt, you can feel free to play around with colour.

This year is all about bright and cheerful styles and the best ones uses the same colours throughout their design. Now, colourful sunglasses may not be the best choice for a summer wedding – not that those are happening anytime soon – but if t-shirts and jeans are your thing, they can instantly elevate your look.

Aviator

Aviators are a staple that comes in and out of style all the time. Sometimes, they are all the rage. Other times, they will have you looking like an extra from Top Gun. Right now, aviators are having one of their moments in the sun. Their main update is that they are mostly made from acetate with a single brow bridge.

90s

In a crushing blow to some people, the Brit-Pop era is officially back in style. Along with parka jackets and fringe haircuts, one of the biggest comeback trends of this era were sunglasses. If you are unsure of how to wear these sunglasses designs, just take a look at Liam Gallagher’s iconic 1994 Glastonbury performance.

