Kylie Jenner looking towards swimwear fashion

In Irish fashion news, American TV reality star Kylie Jenner is looking at setting up her own swimwear fashion label.

The 23-year-old business entrepreneur is looking to expand her already successful brand portfolio by delving into the lucrative swimwear fashion market which will make it her very first solo venture into the fashion marketplace.

Jenner rose to fame appearing in the global US hit reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians back in 2007. Since then, she has gone on to create her own makeup and beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics in 2016 which is estimated to worth close to a $1 billion US dollars.

According to documentation filed to the American Patent and Trademark Office on Friday 7th May, Jenner has put in for a trademark requests for both “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner”

Both trademark requests cover apparel items such as “swimwear, beach cover-ups, headwear, tops, bottoms, footwear and robes,” This also related to swimwear-related accessories that include towels, sunglasses, outdoor blankets along with beach bags.

Kyle’s application for trademarking is quite common amongst the Kardashian-Jenner household who often file for trademarks which prevents third parties from replicating using their names. Back in 2019, Kyle successfully filed trademarks for a hair care line and baby line.

If Jenner goes ahead with the launch of her own swimwear collection it will be first single venture on her own within the industry of fashion aside from her involvement with fashion label Kendall + Kylie which she operates with her sister Kendall Jenner. In 2019, Kyle pocked a cool $600 million dollars through the sale of a 51% which she sold to international American multinational beauty company Coty Inc.

Kyle who runs her own successful cosmetic label Kylie Cosmetics is renowned for her bestselling lip kits. To add to this, Jenner also has her own Kylie Skin which she launched back in 2019 that sells a range of different skin care products.

