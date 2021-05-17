Fashionable ways to style cowboy boots in 2021
Fashionable ways to style cowboy boots in 2021
We can thank Instagram for making certain trends in fashion and footwear look irresistible. What starts as trends on the runway quickly make their way into retail. In turn, this translates onto our social media feeds and every influencer is wearing the same thing all of a sudden.
Right now, the biggest trend of this year is the cowboy boot. But with a 90s twist. Square toe boots and cowboy boots have come together at last, a trend no one saw coming.
However, these boots have the ability to complete change a basic outfit into a stylish one. Whether you keep your boots simple with neutral colours, or test textured waters with some snakeskin, these boots will make your casual outfit look sharper.
To find out how to wear your square toe cowboy boots, keep on reading here at Teenage Fashion Ireland to find out!
Add Some Colour
For a low-key impact look, a coloured pair of cowboy boots is the way to go. Not only do they allow you to show off your personality, but they pop against your denim jeans. Details like lace, patent leather and snakeskin will earn you some style points and are a great alternative to neutral shoes.
Minimal Tones
If bright colours are just not your thing, you can skip over the last point. Whether you wear floral dresses or vintage jeans, minimal boots are incredibly versatile. To get the most out of your boots, choose wear-with-anything shades like tan or black. However, for more spring appropriate footwear, white is the way to go.
Patterns
Snakeskin or croc-effect are a chic upgrade to your neutral boots. And the epitome of 90s footwear trends is the square toe boot, which has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years. Luckily for you, square toe cowboy boots are set to be one of the biggest trends this year. They look effortlessly cool against denim or perfectly polished with workwear staples.
Fashionable ways to style cowboy boots in 2021
No Comments