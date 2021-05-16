Ways vitamin K can help reduce dark circles around eyes

In a world full of skincare and beauty products, you have probably heard of a few wonder ingredients. Namely, vitamins A, C and E. But what about vitamin K?

Much like the aforementioned vitamins, vitamin K has a number of health benefits and plays an important role in body functions. And it also plays an important role in your skincare, too. That’s why there is a good amount of skincare products out there with this wonder vitamin.

Keep reading to find out more about how using vitamin K can help reduce dark circles.

What Is Vitamin K?

Simply put, it is a fat-soluble vitamin found in food and synthesised in the large intestine. It plays an important role in your body, including blood clotting, blood calcium regulation and bone health.

Benefits For Your Skin

Wound Healing: this vitamin can improve wound healing by helping with the formation of blood vessels and collagen. It also increases wound contraction. This is a healing response your body has that determines how much skin has been damaged.

Fade Under-Eye Circles: many skincare products with vitamin K are eye creams that claim to give you a brighter under-eye area. In theory, this should be due to the effects that vitamin K has on blood clotting and how that affects blood that pools in tiny vessels near your eye. But many experts are undecided on if this is true. While vitamin K is in many skincare products, it is often paired with other ingredients like caffeine or retinol. So, it is hard to say if it is vitamin K on its own that brightens your under-eye.

Side Effects

Unless you have an allergy to vitamin K, it is safe for all skin types. However, because of the effect of blood clotting, anyone at risk of blood clots should consult their doctor before trying vitamin K.

How To Use It

Generally, you can use it once or twice daily, given that it is usually found in eye creams. For the best results, use formulas where vitamin K is paired with other ingredients like caffeine or arnica. This can not only brighten your under-eye area, but help your body absorb vitamin K.

