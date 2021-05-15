Boohoo create new sustainable fashion collection

Boohoo create new sustainable fashion collection

In Irish fashion news, Boohoo have just unveiled their very own ladies sustainable fashion collection that is made from recycled polyester.

The British fashion retailer who recently bought high street and online fashion house, Debenhams, are pushing forward with their commitment to becoming more sustainable by releasing their new women’s eco-friendly fashion collection that is constructed using 95% polyester and 5% elasthane.

The Manchester based fashion house which was founded back 2006 have teamed up with one of the UK suppliers to produce a range of pieces that include crop tops, body suits wide leg trousers, leggings and dresses that are made from recycled plastics.

Boohoo hit the headline last year over claims that they were using contractors to produce certain lines of their clothing that were neglecting the rights of their workers. This led to immediate action by Boohoo who fired contractors who were abusing their workers.

The company then went on to commission an independent review of their operations which has led to them implementing serious changes in the way they now operate.

Boohoo’s parent company, the Boohoo Group, who operate other well now fashion labels such as Nasty Gal, PrettyLittleThing, Warehouse, Karen Millen, Coast and Burtons have also committed to ensure that by in 4 years’ time (20025) all of the cotton and polyester it uses in the construction of their clothing will be either recycled or be more sustainable.

To add to their new sustainable operations, Boohoo now use bags to ship purchased goods out to costumers that are made up of 80% of recycled plastic.

This new sustainable fashion collection from Boohoo colour sees the clever use of an array of light and dark colours used in the makeup of their eco-friendly clothing range. These include the use of beige, neutral browns along with bottle green, baby pink as well as baby blue colours shades.

Boohoo also ensure that all packaging and labelling for their new sustainable fashion collection are made from recycled materials.

Pieces from this new line start at UK size 8 and go all the way up to size 24 that are available to buy now at their on-line store boohoo.com.

Boohoo create new sustainable fashion collection