Top modern ladies fashion trends anyone can wear

Top modern ladies fashion trends anyone can wear

Many people believe that only certain people can wear certain trends. But we disagree. We think that what makes fashion fun is that it is for everyone. And after being quiet on the sartorial front last year, this year is all about putting the fun back into your wardrobe. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for top fashion trends that everyone can wear.

Stylish Sweats

It was inevitable that our loungewear would also spill into 2021. But, if you think that only teens can rock joggers and sweatshirts, think again. Taking on your daily Zoom calls and countless emails requires a bit more than a chic top. For 2021, it is all about sweats 2.0.

Givenchy’s jewel-embellished hoodie was one of this season’s most exciting garment and no ordinary joggers will do. Take some style inspiration from Tom Ford and get some pull-on pants with star quality. We live for elasticated waistlines.

Powerful Puff Sleeves

For the past few years, puff sleeves and big shoulders have become mainstays in everyone’s wardrobes. Balmain’s served statement shoulder blazers and took power dressing to new heights. It was go big or go home for Loewe who showed us big ballooned shoulders while Cecilie Bahnsen went for dreamy and delicate puff sleeves.

Ladies In Red

While pastels and pinks are usually huge fashion trends this time of year, red is another heavy hitter for 2021. It symbolises power, passion and courage, which are vibes everyone wants in their life. For a commanding look that is sure to turn heads, deck yourself out in head-to-toe red.

MBD

We have all heard of the little black dress. Now, get ready for a modern take on this classic with slinky silhouettes and racy cut outs. One of the highlights from designers this year came down to Victoria Beckham. She served us a long-sleeved jersey dress with a ruched cut-out detail at the neckline and under the bust. While it may look simple, it was still sexy and got everyone’s attention.

Feel Good Prints

Anything goes this season, and more is more. while delicate florals still saturate the runway and designer houses, prints have gotten an updated and positive outlook.

Collina Strada chose to go for chaotic and clashing prints while the likes of Gabriela Hearst gave tie-dye a fresh take. Versace tapped into their collective mood of wanderlust with midi dresses strewn with starfish.

Joyful Dresses

Although occasion-wear didn’t feature a whole in our wardrobes last year, this year’s runways are making up for it with OTT styles, dramatic shapes and bold colours. So, when you get a chances to dress up this year, go all out and have fun with it.

Top modern ladies fashion trends anyone can wear