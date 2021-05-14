Aro x Madelyn Cline swimwear collection

Aro x Madelyn Cline swimwear collection

In Irish fashion news, American actress and star of Netflix “Outer Banks” show Madelyn Cline has collaborated with Aro Swim for her first ever swimwear collection.

The 23-year-old American star who plays the part of Sarah Cameron in the Netflix show has dropped a series of eye catching single- and 2-piece fashion swimwear pieces to her new collection with the environmentally friendly swimwear label.

Founded back in 2019, Aro Swim based in Los Angeles, California are responsible for producing stylish environmentally friendly ladies swimwear which are constructed using eco-friendly fabrics that are delivered in sustainable packaging

Cline has worked in front of the camera since an early age appearing in various TV commercials and small film parts in the US until Netflix came calling in 2018 where Madelyn landed the role of Sarah Cameron in the Netflix original series Outer Banks.

As part of the promotion of the Aro x Madelyn Cline collection, the South Carolina born star appears in a short video promoting her sexy range of swimwear.

Madelyn’s new swimwear collection with Aro will be released in two phases with the first drop out now which is made up of a range of bikini top and bottoms in a range of colour-ways that include light green, black, and a delightful 2 piece bright sunshine yellow bikini.

One other standout piece for ladies who want to add a chic spin to their swimwear look is Madelyn’s black cut-out maillot with knot. All pieces from her new collection with Aro Swimwear are made entirely of sustainable fabrics of recycled nylon and spandex.

The second drop of the Aro x Madelyn Cline collaboration will also include additional silhouettes and colour-ways which are set for release next month that will be available at ladies fashion ecommerce platform Revolve You can browse the first Aro x Madelyn Cline swimwear collection from today at Aro’s online website: aro.shop.