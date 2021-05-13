Sweaty Betty X Halle Berry Activewear Collection

In Irish fashion news, British activewear specialist Sweaty Betty have teamed up with American actress Halle Berry’s rē•spin label to create a new activewear range.

The 54-year-old actress launched her lifestyle wellness brand last year in 2020 to encourage followers of her site to get fit, eat healthy and give back.

This new tie-in is Sweaty Betty’s first major collaboration with a US celebrity that also brings Berry’s rē•spin into a new partnership with the UK based fashion retailer.

About Sweaty Betty

Founded in London back in 1998 by Tamara and Simon Hill-Norton, Sweaty Betty are a UK ladies retailer that specialises in activewear for women with boutiques across the UK and the US as well as their busy on-line ecommerce website.

This new limited-edition capsule consists of a mix of 22-pieces of technical and lifestyle clothing that is inspired by Japanese jiu-jitsu and boxing.

Talking about the new collaboration with Berry’s rē•spin activewear label, Julia Straus who is the CEO of Sweaty Betty commented “As a long-time customer, Halle has always put our product through its paces with her incredibly high-energy workouts that include everything from MMA [mixed martial arts] style exercises to strength training, jump roping and yoga.”

Julia added “this new collection offers “a seamless combination of technical performance and feminine expressive style. It also reflects Halle’s experiences and personal taste — it’s modern, feminine and versatile.”

Halle Berry is also excited about her new link with the British brand commenting that Sweaty Betty was her first choice when partnering for a clothing partnership.

Berry added “They know how to make technical activewear that not only looks great, but also truly performs. I love their mission to inspire and empower women to live an active life, as well as the value they place in community — a mission we share.”

The 22-piece collection is constructed using high-performance fabrics that includes sculptural silhouettes with raw edges, straps and slit detailing in a neutral palette of black, shaded greys and cream. Its all-inclusive size range starts at XXS and goes right up XXL.

This sweatybetty X Re-spin collection goes on sale Thursday 18th May 2021 and is available at Sweatybetty.com as well as other selected retail partners. A follow up collection is expected later in the year.

