Mixing perfumes can help you find your signature scent

Scent mixing. Perfume layering. Or fragrance cocktailing. Whatever you want to call it, there is an art to mixing fragrances together to create something unique.

But where do you start? And how do you know which fragrances go together? Well, keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out more.

Benefits Of Perfume Layering

Have you struggled to find the right perfume for you? Custom scents can truly capture the personality of an individual. In other words, you can create a scent that shows off who you are and reflects your personality and feelings. It’s a bit like a mood ring for your nose.

How To Do It

Layering scents doesn’t have to mean spraying two different perfumes on top of each other. It can begin as early as using a scented lotion when you use the shower. Or, you can apply one perfume of your wrist and another on your neck. The important thing to do is play around and experiment with different combinations. A general rule to keep in mind is to use heavy scents first so they do not overwhelm lighter fragrances.

What Scents To Mix Together

To understand how to mix scents together, you need to know more about the different layers in different fragrances. The top note is what you smell straight away after spraying and usually consists of sparkling fresh notes. The middle note is usually warmer and softer. Finally, the bottom note is the scent that lingers and stays with you for hours.

If you have never combined fragrances before, try going for ones with something in common, like jasmine for instance. But, if you are feeling adventurous, go for complete opposites, like a spice and vanilla.

There is no complete science behind the perfect scent. It all comes down to preference. However, if you are nervous about causing a ‘what the hell is that smell?’ reaction, keep away from using scents that are too heady as they can overwhelm each other.

