Mariah Carey new Pride Month fashion Collection

In Irish fashion news, American singer/songwriter Mariah Carey has unveiled her own new Pride Month merchandise collection.

The 51-year-old New York star has released fashion pieces that take inspiration from her most iconic songs and albums.

Carey who is a huge advocator and supporter of the gay community has put together fashion pieces that are available direct to the public were profits from the sale of her collection will go towards helping promote the self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people as a social group.

Mariah who has released 15 studio albums and sold over a staggering 200 million records worldwide makes her one of the best-selling music artists in history.

The mother of two has designed this special athleisure selection of fashion pieces in celebration of Pride Month which includes tees, hoodies, tank tops and shorts that come in retro fashion styles designs which include tie-dye, rainbow and glitter detailing.

Her nostalgic collection lends inspiration from Mariah’s hit singles “Loverboy” and “Heartbreaker” with the name of each song embedded on individual fashion pieces.

The New York native and author has also included a line of fashionable accessories like baseball hats, face masks, socks as well as a hand-held festival fan that comes in various rainbow colours.

Watch out pieces from Mariah’s new Pride Month collection include her black T-shirt which features an image of Carey wearing a tee inscribed with the name “Billie,” which makes references to her character which she played in the 2001 movie “Glitter.”

Other items of interest include her matching shorts and black hoodie which featured in her signature butterfly logo rainbow colours.

This isn’t the first time Mariah has dipped her toe in the fashion design world. Back in 2010, she partnered with the Home Shopping Network to launch her own fragrances, jewellery and footwear.

Pieces from Mariah’s Pride Month merchandise collection are on sale now and available directly at her website merchandise store at mariahcarey.com.

