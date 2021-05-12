Fashion colours to help make you look younger

Updating your wardrobe at anytime of year can be a daunting experience. Many of us stick to trusty colours like black, camel or grey. But warm weather brings with it clothing of brighter colours, which can be intimidating.

Colour can have a flattering effect on our bodies, if we get it right. It can make your skin glow and take years off your appearance. But how do you get it right? Keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our tips.

Is There A Universally Flattering Colour?

Not really. The best colours to wear depends on a number of factors, like skin tone and hair colour. When you are wearing a colour that suits you, it can lift your complexion by reflecting light onto your face. So, it is worth taking the time to find out what colours work for you.

What Colour Works Best With Irish Skin Tones

It depends if you have warm or cool tones in your skin. However, there is generally a shade of blue for everyone. Red is another great colour that works well with Irish skin. Dramatic blue reds pair well with cooler complexions while warmer tones should stick to corals or pink reds.

What Colour Works Best For Olive Skin

Typically, darker colours work best with olive skin tones so look for navy, blues. However, scarlet reds or mid tone pinks work well, too.

Tips For Trying Out Colour For The First Time

If you want to embrace colour but do not know where to start, wear neutral shades closer to your face. You can also start with accessories like a scarf or glasses. Think about what colours you like and play around with different ones until you find what works for you.

How To Look Younger With Colour

Wear anything that reflects light onto your face, like creams, off whites, tans or golds. Dusty pinks or lilac can also work well as making you look young and fresh. However, some people love darker colours. But blacks or greys can have an aging effect as they throw shadows onto your face. This, in turn, will make you look older. But, if you love wearing black, throw in a pop of colour with a statement necklace or scarf.

