Styling mistakes men should avoid this Spring 2021

This may be a controversial statement, but many men do not know how to dress for Spring. While it is not true of everyone, some still cling onto their winter wardrobe.

Rather than learn fashion lessons through trial and error, keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland to find out for common style mistakes to avoid this spring.

Going Too Conservative

As soon as we have any good weather in this country, we cannot wait to break out our vests and shorts. However, some take a more conservative approach when it comes to fashion. They still bundle up in jackets, jumpers and denim jeans.

Layers trap in your body heat, even relatively thin pieces. So, to avoid overheating, switch to breathable fabrics and forego a layer or two.

Wearing Inappropriate Footwear

When it comes to footwear, the warmer months can make you put a foot wrong fashion-wise. Either you decide to wear flip-flops – rarely a good choice – or you keep your feet suffocated in leather boots.

Give your leather boots a break and switch to canvas shoes instead. Suede is also more porous and allows your feet to breath in warm temperatures.

Socks Or The Lack Of

Foregoing socks can add a summery touch to your outfit. But rocking the sockless look too early can have you shivering up a storm. Too late and you will be sweltering in your black business socks.

To avoid this problem, it’s always a good idea to check the weather forecast before planning any outfit.

Wearing Unseasonable Brights And Darks

While we applaud your bravery for wearing pastels and bright clothing, getting it right comes down to timing. An overcast day will have you looking like a reject children’s TV presenter. On the opposite side of things, sticking to dark clothing can make you look like a hibernating goth.

Instead, reach for navy. It is sombre for not so severe that you look like a vampire. Plus, it is kind to pale complexions. If you want to have fun with your fashion, this colour will anchor pale jackets or trousers.

Overdoing The Festival Look

We understand that we may not be going to any festivals anytime soon. However, when they are allowed again, it’s important to remember to not go overboard. Just because you are going to a festival, doesn’t mean you have to buy an entirely new wardrobe. Especially when you buy pieces you will never wear again.

Instead, stick to pieces that are versatile and can be mixed and matched with others. Think Breton tees and denim shirts. And of course, your waterproof jackets.

