Priyanka Chopra takes up Max Factor Ambassador Role

Priyanka Chopra takes up Max Factor Ambassador Role

In Irish fashion & beauty news, Indian actress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been snapped up by Max Factor for as their new global ambassador and creative collaborator.

The 38-year old beauty from India who is married music star Nick Jonas will represent the Max Factor who are part of American multinational beauty company Coty,Inc who own leading beauty brands Rimmel London, Wella, ghd and CoverGirl.

Talking to on-line fashion and beauty magazine WWD, about her new appointment, the fashion and beauty model told them “From makeup artists to people all over the globe, I know I’m in good company in sharing my excitement for Max Factor’s new product launches and I’m proud to be part of the brand’s next chapter”

All this comes in the wake of a big shake up by Coty,Inc in appointing new ambassadors for their leading brands. Only last week British fashion model Adwoa Aboah was named Rimmel London’s brand activist and American model and TV presenter Niki Taylor taking up her ambassador role for CoverGirl last month.

Stefano Curti who is chief brand officer at Coty, Inc commented that it is important for Coty to put talent in front of their brands which they see is a key piece to modernising their company’s consumer cosmetics portfolio,

Stefano added, “Our intent is to inject the relevancy and modernity into the brand while retaining some of key success factors, like being the makeup of makeup artists,”

“Chopra is able to increase the general relevancy of the brand, which means increased penetration,” Curti continued. “She’s a global phenomenon with very big platforms.”

Max Factor will call on Priyanka not only to front campaigns for the brand but will also utilise her skill and expertise in other areas of the beauty business.

Curti added “Priyanka is getting involved at the language level, telling me what I should write down to the advertising “

“Her passion is to make sure we get the language, the insight, and the connection right with women. It’s the first time we’re using the title ‘global ambassador’ alongside ‘creative collaborator.’”

Max Factor, which used to be owned by American conglomerate Procter & Gamble was bought out by Coty,Inc back in 2016. Max Factor products are available in over 60 countries worldwide and has loyal customer basses in Ireland, the UK and Europe as well as being popular India and Latin America.

Priyanka Chopra takes up Max Factor Ambassador Role