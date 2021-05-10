Nicole & Sofia Richie unveil new House of Harlow 1960 line

In Irish fashion news, sisters Nicole and Sofia Richie have teamed up for their first ever fashion collaboration for House of Harlow 1960 fashion collection.

The pair who have already carved a name out for themselves as fashion designers are daughters to legendary singer songwriter, Lionel Richie.

This is the first time the sisters have joined forces for a designer fashion project together which has been just over a year in the making with both of them taking part in the promotion shoot for their House of Harlow 1960 collection which took place in Los Angeles.

About House of Harlow 1960

Founded back in 2008 by 39-year Nicole Richie, House of Harlow 1960 is a lifestyle brand that specialises in her self-designed jewellery, fashion and accessories.

Their new fashion collection which goes live today Monday 10th May 2021 will be sold exclusively on fashion e-commerce website Revolve and features House of Harlow 1960’s new Spring 2021 collection designs.

The line-up includes a stylish selection of ladies crop tops, shorts, dresses and swimwear that come in nude shades as well as whites, mint green and coral.

Pieces from the collection are influenced by Nicole’s signature ’60s and ’70s designs that include the use of crochet, silk, tie-dye and denim with Sofia adding a more structured, men’s wear-inspired designs to the collection.

In a media statement surrounding the launch of their fashion collaboration, the pair revealed that the idea of them working together came about at the start of the current COVID-10 pandemic.

Nicole said, “The world was really quiet last year, and we were just talking about our individual hopes and dreams and what we wanted to do and make,”

According to 22-year-old Sofia, this new collection can be worn with pretty much anything including jeans and heels or as a cover for a bikini.

Sofia said, “When I’m getting ready, I want to feel comfortable and confident, and I don’t really stick to one particular look,” The new Nicole & Sofia Richie House of Harlow 1960 fashion collection is available to buy now at Revolve.com.

