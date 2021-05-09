Kristin Cavallari Uncommon Beauty collection

In Irish fashion & Beauty news, American fashion designer, Kristin Cavallari is all set to release her own beauty collection next week.

The 34-year old actress from Colorado first rose to fame back in 2004, where she appeared alongside other cast members of MTV’s reality TV series, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

Cavallari is also a big supporter of the “Until There’s a Cure” public service advertising campaign in the US that is designed to raise awareness and money for AIDS and HIV research and vaccine development

Talking about her new beauty collection, the mother of 3 commented that she has created five core products for her beauty collection that are designed to fit in around the beauty routine of people who lead busy lives.

Kristin said “We wanted to strip it down, so instead of having 20 different products, we wanted to give you five that really check every box and get the job done, so that it’s not overwhelming and it’s not stressful. We live in a modern time. We’re modern women. We don’t want to be spending 30 minutes every morning getting ready. I like things quick and easy.”

The “Very Cavallari” star also explained that she also takes inspiration from other beauty lines to find out how her Uncommon Beauty collection represents herself which she believes makes it unique.

Kristin added “I’m a fan of some of the other skincare lines that are out there and jewellery lines too. But I think that we can stand on our own because the thing that’s most important to me is that this is clean.”

“I haven’t found anything out there that I can really stand behind and say, ‘This meets my clean standards. “I think that there’s an appetite for everything. So even if somebody else similar to me launched a skincare line, it would be different because we would be different. I’m creating what represents me.”

Kristin Cavallari Uncommon Beauty collection goes on sale from Thursday 13th May 2021 and is available online at UncommonBeauty.com.

