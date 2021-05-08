Charli and Dixie D’Amelio partner with Hollister Co

In Irish fashion news, TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have teamed up with American fashion house, Hollister Co. to create their own fashion brand “Social Tourist.”

The sisters from Connecticut in the United States are infamous as stars of social media platform TikTok and have already racked up hundreds of millions of views on the platform due to their combination of singing and dancing.

Hollister Co will launch the sisters Social Tourist fashion brand next week which they describe as a “trend-forward” brand that has been imagined and inspired by Charli and Dixie’s experiences.

The Social Tourist fashion collections will be made up of four distinct apparel lines that will consist of fashionable gender-inclusive items that will include a range of dresses and skirts as well as catering everyday essentials and swimwear.

Pieces from their new collection are expected to be limited-edition items, which will see new items added to the rages every month.

This new partnership between Charli and Dixie D’Amelio partner and Hollister Co is all part of a multi-year apparel agreement between Abercrombie and Fitch Co. and the D’Amelio sisters which the retailer hopes will connect their fashion goods to the girl’s global teen audience.

In a media statement announcing the launch of their Social Tourist fashion label, Dixie D’Amelio said “We’ve always loved fashion, and it’s been amazing to be so involved in this process. We feel like Social Tourist really represents both of us and explores how our generation is balancing who they are on social media with real life.”

Global brand president at Abercrombie and Fitch Co, Kristin Scott commented “Charli and Dixie are the quintessential example of what it’s like to grow up in the digital world, and we’ve always believed they authentically represent our teen customers’ mindset both online and in real life.”

“We’re thrilled to unlock new opportunities for all of us beyond our co-created products, which strongly resonated with our global customers. Given the high demand, we knew we could take our relationship further.”

“Creating a new brand virtually was no small feat, but the excitement and energy of the D’Amelio family, combined with the talent and experience of the Hollister family, has allowed us to push boundaries and make this a reality.”

The new Social Tourist fashion collection will be available exclusively at hollisterco.com from Tuesday 20th May 2021.

