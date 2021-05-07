Why check print is going to be the biggest trend of 2021

Why check print is going to be the biggest trend of 2021. There are sometimes when you want to just change up your style. And what better way to add some fun to your wardrobe with some check patterns. From the runways to street style, prints like gingham and boxy checks are set to dominate this year.

to find out how to bring some check print into your 2021 wardrobe.

Sport Luxury

Your tailored check trousers do not need to be boring. Why not hype up your look by wearing a double-faced jumper and some funky dad trainers for a cute athletic streetwear vibe? If you want to add a feminine touch to your ensemble, accessorise with some gold jewellery and a mini handbag.

Lines + Curves

One of best things about your check print is that you can play around with proportions to create unexpected shapes. For a deconstructed take on your checks, cinch in your oversized shirt with a boyfriend blazer. Exaggerated flared trousers can add to your silhouette while some round glasses and a striped statement bag will provide contrasting lines.

The Trenches

Break away from tradition and transform your check Mackintosh coat by pairing it with a fiery leather belt bag. This will help to cinch in your waist and some fierce snakeskin boots will tie everything together. Keep your outfit looking sleek by cropping your trouser and add some geometric sunglasses.

Cosy

Layering your check print is a great way to keep warm and cosy when the temperatures dip. A heavy coat over a lightweight sheer prairie dress can look stylish as well as keep out cold weather. To add some edge to your look, add some studded ankle boots.

Keep It Simple

Sometimes, the simplest outfits look the most stylish. For a simple take on check print, go for a two-toned coat in black and white. Accessorise with a chic ascot and low-heeled boots for a Parisienne way of doing check patterns.

Work Attire

Give your trusty office blazer some new life by pairing it a check pencil skirt. You can keep your outfit interesting with a fringe sling bag and some trendy trainers or boots.

Brighten Things Up

For those of you who are adventurous with your fashion choices, or those who want to be, this tip is for you. Try rocking a jumper in a vibrant hue with a check skirt in an equally bold colour. You can keep your outfit fun and youthful by adding a neon heel and geometric bag.

