Knit by Cat Deeley for Winser London fashion capsule

Knit by Cat Deeley for Winser London fashion capsule

In Irish fashion news, TV celebrity at Deeley has teamed up with British fashion house Winser to create her own capsule collection of chunky knitwear.

The 44-year-old actress and TV presenter from the West Midlands in the UK has partnered with Winser London to release her own range of ladies fashion sweaters.

Winser London which was founded back in 2013 by Kim Winser already boasts an impressive name of international collaborations with celebrities including British actress Gillian Anderson and UK fashion model Yasim Le Bon.

The Knit by Cat Deeley collection comes in three hand-finished styles that are knitted in Geelong wool yarn being made in Scotland. Cat’s choice of shades included in her new collection include the clever use of soft chalk neutrals with flashes of pink, grey, blues and black.

As for the design of pieces, styles include her wide-collared zipped patterned sweater, a beautifully curated midi-length patterned poncho as well as her chunky zip patterned cardigan that comes with a soft collar finish.

Talking about her new addition to the Winser fashion stable, founder Kim commented that she is very impressed with Cat Deeley’s personal style which is a perfect match with the ethos of Winser London brand. Kim said “Successful, confident, stylish women in all walks of life are at the heart of everything we do.”

Cat Deeley commented that the reason she decided to launch her own fashion collection was because she have always been obsessed with clothes and the way they make her feel as well as how nice clothes contribute to a person’s well-being and make a physical difference to her mood.

Deeley said “I have longed to have my own label, and so when Kim approached me, I decided to incorporate all that I loved about colour and yarns into my tiny capsule collection under my very own Knit label. I loved creating it and I am so happy that we could have these pieces made in Britain and, most importantly, from British wool.”

Knit by Cat Deeley for Winser London chunky knitwear collection is available exclusively online now at winserlondon.com.

Knit by Cat Deeley for Winser London fashion capsule