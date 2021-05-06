Scott Disick launches new fashion line with Flannels

In Irish fashion news, media socialite and business entrepreneur has teamed up with fashion retailer Flannels for a brand-new clothing collection.

The 37-year-old American personality has teamed up with Frasers Group’s luxury fashion retailer Flannels to produce a 40-piece clothing collection under his Scott Disick’s Talentless label.

About Flannels

British fashion retailer, Flannels was founded by businessman Neil Prosser back in 1976. Before being bought over by The Frasers Group in 2017. Flannels who have over 70 stores across the UK as well as their e-commerce website, sell luxury men and women fashion goods that include labels such as Valentino and Gucci.

Scott is more infamous for featuring in top American TV reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” before setting up his own fashion label Talentless label in 2018 to demonstrate the fluctuating definition of “success”, while paying tribute to contemporary creators and influencers who have gone against conventions of what it means to be talented, “creating names for themselves against all the odds.”

Disick decided to step in front of the camera and model the collection himself, which is designed to focus on high quality, affordable wardrobe basics

Ben Hurren who heads up Menswear Elevation at Flannels commented that his company are very excited to be working with Scott’s Talentless fashion collection that is globally exclusive to Flannels

Ben said “We’ve been working with Scott and his team behind the scenes for a while now, so we’re thrilled that we are finally able to bring the brand not only online, but also in stores across the UK. Talentless is just one of the new brands launching into the business which continues to serve our contemporary offering, reflecting the new direction and strategy Flannels is pushing towards.”

The new Scott Disick Talentless fashion collection will launch in the UK on Monday 24th May 2021 and will be available online exclusively at flannels.com.

