How using a gua sha tool can help sculpt your face

How using a gua sha tool can help sculpt your face. You have probably seen everyone scraping a flat stone object onto the face as part of their skincare routine. But what exactly are they doing?

Also known as a gua sha tool, this little jade object is being praised for chiselling cheekbones and brightening skin. But how does this tiny stone offer so many skin benefits? Well, keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out more.

What Is Gua Sha?

While gua sha, or jade scraping may seem new to your ears, it is a facial technique that dates back centuries. It is based on an ancient healing technique called Gua Sha. Originally, practitioners wanted to obtain sha, a redness that encouraged skin to heal itself. It started off as a body treatment but has since been adapted to be used in facial treatments.

Gua sha is a method that promotes lymphatic drainage. This helps your body to get rid of bloating caused by interstitial fluid – fluid trapped under your skin.

What Are The Benefits?

Stimulates circulation

Helps produce collagen

Softens fine lines and wrinkles

Decreases puffiness and inflammation

Gets rid of dark circles

Temporarily tightens skin

Brightens your complexion

Sculpt face muscles

Released tightness

How To Use A Gua Sha

There is no one-sizes-fits-all approach when it comes to gua sha. However, there are some fundamentals to know before getting started. First, be gentle with your skin. Many people tug and pull when using their gua sha. And second, apply even strokes against your skin, preferably in the direction of your lymphatic flow.

Lymph nodes are located just below the surface of your skin, so light strokes is all it takes to flush the lymph from your body’s drainage system. Unlike our circulatory system, our lymphatic system does not come with a pump. So, it needs a boost from time to time. After applying your face oil, use the tool over your face, neck and décolletage.

How Often Should You Use It?

While once a week is perfect for gua sha, it depends on your skin and its tolerance for the technique. As you become more comfortable and find the right technique for you, you can aim to use gua sha about 2-3 times a week.

What Tool Do You Use?

While the stone that you use is not important, the shape certainly is. Find one that is smooth and fits the curvature of the area you are using it on. It should feel comfortable in your hand. If choosing the right tool sounds daunting, keep this in mind. If your tool has different angles and curves, it gives you more options. This is important, especially when you are starting to figure out your technique.

Next, you can think about the stone to use. Some are naturally cooling, like amethyst, which will help to counter the warming effect of the technique. Even using gentle motion will cause friction that stimulates circulation. But, for those of you with reactive skin, rose quartz is best.

