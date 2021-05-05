Zara to release their own beauty line

Zara to release their own beauty line

In Irish fashion & Beauty news, fashion retailer Zara have confirmed they will enter the beauty market next week by launching the Zara Beauty Line.

Established in Spain back in 1974, today Zara are one of the most popular and the biggest fashion apparel retailer in the world that specialises in the sale of men’s women’s and children’s clothing, accessories, shoes, swimwear, beauty, and perfumes.

This news comes less than a week after Italian fashion house, Valentino announcing that they too are launching their own cosmetic line. Zara have spent the past 18 months developing their own beauty line which will include new ultra-sustainable and inclusive beauty range.

This isn’t the first time the multi-national fashion company has experimented within the beauty sector. Back in 2018, Zara launched a lipstick line inspired by British makeup artist Pat McGrath.

The collection itself will include a range of eyes, lips, face, and nails products that have been created with the help of one of Britain’s leading makeup artist Diane Kendal.

Promoted by their tagline slogan ‘There is no beauty, only beauties’, the new Zara Beauty inclusive collection includes high-quality compounds that will be available in a range of over 130 shades that will include an array of matt, satin and pearl finishes to cater for different skin tones.

Zara have also considered the environmental aspects of their new beauty collection with sustainable designed packaging used like recycled glass with items within the range designed to keep with all products engineered to be refilled and re-used.

The Spanish fashion retailer are also working towards developing a recycling programme to give products a new life after use.

As well as the new Zara Beauty collection being accessible online at their e-commence site where customers can access Zara’s virtual try-on tool, the company will also operate an In-store collection.

Fans of Zara won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on their new beauty range as it launches in Ireland and across the globe on Wednesday 12th May 2021.

Zara to release their own beauty line