Ways to make stripes work for your body shape

When it comes to patterns, it is very hard to go wrong with stripes. They look great on everyone, rarely go out of style and can be worn with everything.

They should be a staple in everyone’s wardrobe. However, if you are unsure of how to style them, keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out.

Colour Stripes

Add some edge to basic looks with a pop of colour. For a nautical vibe, pair bright blue and red with white. However, if you are feeling adventurous, dare to experiment with colours in different hues.

Stripes On Stripes

Sometimes the best way to embrace a trend is to go all in. which means wearing stripes from head to toe. The best way is to double or triple up on your striped clothes. A striped suit can give a smart casual look whereas a slouchy silhouette offer a relaxed vibe.

Layers

Stripes are one of the easiest patterns to creating a layered outfit. Due to their multidimensional properties, they add more depth than any block colour. For an instant outfit refresh, add some stripes to your outfit.

Mix And Match

Think of stripes as neutrals when it comes to prints. Which means they can easily be paired with a contrasting pattern. Mixing prints can be a quick way to elevate a basic outfit and turn it into a high fashion look. The trick is choosing one print to be the focal point and the other to be the accent. Also, try to make sure that the prints are different textures. And, of course, it is all about the right proportions. Usually prints with different scales work the best.

Subtle

If you are not feeling stripes all over, try wearing a little striped hem or sleeve. While bold fashion looks can be iconic, a little subtlety can go a long way. To show off your personality, play around with placement and proportions.

