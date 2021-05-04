Reasons why a suit will always classic menswear

Reasons why a suit will always classic menswear

If you only break out your suit for special occasions, it can be hard to keep a tab on all the style rules that come with it. A lot of them are unspoken and will only be pointed out to you when you do them wrong.

But there is no doubt that a suit is and always will be a wardrobe staple. To have you looking your best when you don this classic menswear piece, hare at Men’s fashion Ireland, we have rounded up our best tips.

The Basics

When it comes to rocking your suit, getting the basics right is the key to a great look. Your belt should be the same colour as your shoes to tie your look together. And always wear a tie a darker shade than your dress shirt.

If you are wearing a waistcoat, keep the bottom button undone. Speaking of unbuttoning, remember to do so when you sit down. If you don’t unbutton your suit, you risk ruining it. Before you wear your new suit, remove the stitching on the vents at the back. However, leave your pockets alone. If you do use them, you can stretch out your suit and warp its shape.

The Finer Points

The devil is in the details and the right details can make or break your look. while you need to get the basics down, there are some things you can do to fine tune your outfit.

If you are wearing a tie, try to keep it the same width as your lapel. And it should just reach the waistband of your trousers or top of your belt buckle. Your suit jacket should be long enough to cover your zipper and butt. The top button on a two-button jacket should fall just at your naval. Or the middle button on a three-button jacket. When you wear socks, keep them long enough so that there is no leg exposed when you sit down.

Style Savvy Tips

Generally, thin ties are considered more modern while wide lapels are more old-school. Unless you are going to a funeral, try to keep away from black suits. Instead, choose a charcoal or grey one. It will look stylish and modern, while being appropriate for all occasions.

For a more fashion-forward look, the hem of your trousers should hit your second shoelace. However, some people have taking to wearing cropped trousers with their suit. But we recommend you keep things classic.

If you do want to forego a tie, try to keep your shirt collar on the smaller side. Also, it’s best to avoid over-accessorising. If you are already wearing a tie and pocket square, put your lapel pin away. Remember, you want to let your suit be the focal point of your look.

Reasons why a suit will always classic menswear