Billie Eilish lingerie shoot for Vogue

In Irish fashion news, American rising star and singer Billie Eilish has stripped off for the British edition of Vogue Magazine.

The 19-year-old star who first gained notoriety back in 2015 when she uploaded the song “Ocean Eyes” to SoundCloud has posed for lingerie photos in the June edition of the UK edition of Vogue magazine.

Posing for a series of photos resembling 1960’s fashion icon Marilyn Munroe, the “Bad Girl” singer is snapped wearing pink and flesh-coloured lingerie.

Chatting to Vogue, the US music star commented that It’s all about what makes you feel good with Billie admitting she has always been a long-time fan of the fashion of the 40’s and 50’s.

She said “If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f–k it. If you feel like you look good, you look good,”

Eilish continued that fashion is all about being true to yourself believing it is about taking that power back, showing it off and not taking advantage with it.

“I’m not letting myself be owned anymore,” she told Vogue who only last week released her new single “Your Power,” from her upcoming album last week.

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell (AKA) Billie Eilish also took to social media to celebrate her new photos with the leading British fashion magazine.

The singer told her 83 million followers on Instagram “I love these pictures and i loved doing this shoot. do whatever you want whenever you want. F*ck everything else.” As she appeared in a black custom made catsuit. In another breath-taking photo Billie is also show wearing a corset and draped skirt to the delight of her fans.

You can catch all the photos from Billie Eilish’s lingerie shoot in the June 2021 edition of British Vogue magazine.

