Naomi Osaka launching swimwear capsule

In Irish fashion news, tennis ace Naomi Osaka has teamed up with US swimwear company Frankies Bikinis to release a new swimwear fashion capsule just in time for the summer.

The 23-year-old Japanese tennis player who is currently ranked number 1 in the world of women’s tennis has co-designed her new fashion swimwear capsule which is set to launch in over a week’s time on the 10th May 2021.

The new Naomi Osaka X Frankies Bikinis capsule will include 2 drops with the first focusing on print design with the second being a stylish one-piece bathing suit titled the Osaka.

Naomi’s second release will cater for her sporty and stylish image includes more one-piece fashion swimsuits as well as a swim skirt and sarong.

In a media statement surround the release of her new swimwear collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, Naomi said “I think it’s really important for brands to design for all women, not just certain sizes or shapes or body types. For me, it’s important to align myself with brands that make inclusivity a priority,”

Naomi also believes that her choice to work with the Los Angeles based swimwear company was the right choice given Frankies Bikinis holds high standards for inclusivity, which allows everyone to be able to find products that make them feel confident and empowered which is exactly what they aimed to do with this collection.

Ahead of the launch the ladies tennis ace is snapped with pink hair as she relaxes wearing pieces from her new collection with Frankies Bikinis. These include Naomi captured wearing petite metallic string bikinis in shades of bright teal blue and a seafoam green.

Snaps from her new swimwear collection already seem to be a hit with social media followers and have already racked up hundreds of thousands likes by her fans on her Instagram account.

The new Naomi Osaka X Frankies Bikinis capsule drops on Monday 10th May 2021 and will be available exclusively on-line at FrankiesBikinis.com.

