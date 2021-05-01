How to choose the perfect Statement earrings

Everyone needs to own a pair of statement earrings. They are the easiest way to add some interest to your look without breaking the bank. And they do not take up your wardrobe space. But they can be intimidating if you are unsure of how to style them. Well, we are here to help you. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our top picks of the best statement earrings to own.

Hoops

From Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid, statement hoops are a big trend that dominated last year. And they are not going anywhere. When it comes to your gold hoops, the bigger the better. The key to wearing them is to choose super thin ones. Heavy hoops can be uncomfortable if you are wearing them for a long time. Not to mention, they can stretch your ears. So, if you are on the lookout for some hoops, choose ones that are hollow, to keep the weight down.

Mismatched Earrings

Thanks to celebs like Kate Moss, Charlize Theron, mismatched earrings are all the rage right now. They look odd, weird, a bit different and insanely chic. Asymmetrical earrings will add a touch of interest to the most basic of looks. To make your choice of earrings look deliberate, there has to be some sort of link between colours or overall design. Otherwise, you risk looking a bit off. And not in a good way.

Tassels

If you are on the lookout for an explosion of colour, tassel earrings are a great choice. They are lightweight, a little bit boho and always glam. Whether you have your hair tied back or let it loose, these earrings always make a statement and are versatile. You can wear them as a splash of colour against a monochrome outfit or match them to a colourful one.

Multi-Coloured Gems

If you are sick of minimal earrings and simple metals, colourful earrings are making a comeback. In the form of the rainbow. Although multiple colours can be overwhelming, this trend is surprisingly easy and can look elegant.

Pearl Earrings

Get images of your grandmother’s necklaces out of your head. Pearls are back and they are edgier and grittier than you remember. With the modern version of pearls, they are usually accompanied by spikes, chains and leather.

