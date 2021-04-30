Valentino to launch their own cosmetic line

In Irish fashion & Beauty news, Italian fashion house Valentino are set to launch their own line of cosmetics.

Founded by Valentino Garavani in Rome back in 1960, Valentino are today one of the world’s leading luxury fashion house that form part of the and part of Valentino Fashion Group. Valentino are infamous for their luxury ladies and gents fashion goods and accessories that are favourites with lots of the leading celebrities and rich across the world today.

As a late player to the table within the beauty and cosmetic industry that is worth billions of euro in sales each year, Valentino will now join other leading fashion houses likes of Dior, Chanel and Givenchy by producing their own brand and cosmetics

In is expected that in the next few weeks, Valentino will drop their own line of colour cosmetics that will include a range of lipstick and foundation that will be available in different shades.

This will also see Valentino unveil their new design clutch bag that is designed to hold a lipstick and face powder.

The new Valentino beauty collection will feature 14 main products and are also expected to release other beauty pieces that will coincide with their forthcoming fashion shows.

Two years ago in 2019, the Italian fashion house launched their first ever fragrance with Voce Viva that was fronted by American musician and actress Lady Gaga.

Valentino also host an impressive line of ambassadors to promote their brand image globally which includes American actress Zendaya who stole the show at the recent 93rd Academy Awards in Hollywood earlier this week.

The 24-year performer turned heads on the red carpet as she went head to toe in a stunning Valentino custom made yellow dress that was accessorised with diamonds worth €6 million dollars.

