Top 2021 fashion trends you already own

Trends are an exciting part of fashion. But, if you keep up with them, they can feel like they come with a hefty price tag. But you don’t have to break the bank to look good.

With some creativity and some items you already own, here at Ladies fashion Ireland we will show you the top trends that will dominate your wardrobe this year.

Thin Cardigans

Do you have a cardi at the back of your wardrobe you bought for a special occasion but never wore? Good news! Minimal knitwear is one of the biggest trends to come out of the fashion industry recently. And it is probably one you already have in your wardrobe. Just take whatever cardigan you have and pair it with a form-fitting top and some loose jeans.

Trousers

After a year of sitting around in leggings and joggers, the word ‘trouser’ has become a bit of a scary one. But fear not. Looser and more relaxed fits are easing us into wearing trousers that do not have an elastic waistband. And they are probably something which you have lying around in your wardrobe. As long as they are not too tailored, any colour or length works for your 2021 wardrobe.

Florals

As florals are big for spring and summer, it is very hard to find someone who does not have any in their wardrobe. However, instead of classic and understated designs, this year is all about bolder prints reminiscent of the 80s. So, deck yourself out in your dramatic florals this year, be it a top you haven’t worn in ages, or skirt that you bought ages ago.

Maxi Dress

Years ago, maxi dresses were all the rage. But they were slowly replaced by their shorter cousin. This year, however, is a different story. The maxi dress is back for 2021 and it is probably the easiest thing in your wardrobe to style. Dress it up or down with shoes and accessories of your choice.

Blazers

Every year has some sort of suiting trends and this one is no different. This year is all about the blazer, a wardrobe staple that everyone should own. Most of this year’s blazers are bright and colourful. However, that doesn’t mean you cannot make any blazer work for you. If black is your thing, pair it with your relaxed trousers or your favourite denim.

