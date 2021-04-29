Niall Horan invests in Irish Gym+Coffee fashion brand

In Irish fashion news, One Direction star Niall Horan has shown his support and confidence in Irish fashion as he invests in Irish fashion brand Gym+Coffee.

The 27-year-old Irish singer and songwriter who is one of the prominent figures music band One Direction has taken a share in the Irish owned company as they implement their expansion plans across the UK.

Founded in Ireland back in 2017, Gym+Coffee is one of the fastest growing fashion brands to hit the market with the likes of Irish rugby ace, Brian O’Driscoll and now Horan showing their own confidence in the brand by becoming investors.

Gym+Coffee produce high quality gym, athleisurewear and accessories for both men and women that are all designed in Ireland.

This news comes in light of Gym+Coffee opening their new store in the UK at Manchester’s Trafford Centre which is their second in England, following the opening of their first store at Westfield London last year

In a media statement announcing Horan’s involvement in the company, Niall Horgan who is the CEO Gym+Coffee commented that Niall represents Ireland with optimism, inclusivity, energy and positivity on a global stage and has become a household name across the world.

Horgan continued “Niall Horan is what we aspire to become as a business. We hope that with his guidance and direction Gym+Coffee can emulate some of the success he’s had and proudly represent Ireland internationally”.

Commenting about his own investment in this fast-growing Irish fashion brand, Niall Horan said “I’ve been a fan of Gym+Coffee for some time both as a brand and a business. I love the idea of the community they created around the brand and their goals to Make Life Richer.”

“The first time I bought some Gym+Coffee gear I was struck by the high quality of the clothing and I was delighted to see they were an Irish brand with a serious team behind their operation. As I looked into it more, I started to understand their ambition and I’m delighted now to become part of the team that will hopefully bring the brand to a wider audience.”

This seems to be a sound investment for the Mullingar native as a report by J.P Morgan, shows sports and fashion clothing goods account for 69% of all on-line spend in what is a €7 billion marketplace in Ireland.

You can check out all the latest fashion lines from Gym+Coffee by visiting their website gympluscoffee.com.

