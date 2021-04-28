Will Smith to launch new Bel-Air athletics collection

In Irish fashion news, American actor Will Smith has teamed up with players from English basketball team London Lions to launch his own fashion fitness collection called Bel-Air Athletics.

The 52-year-old actor come fashion designer is infamous for his role as Will in the 90’s hit TV sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that first screened back in September 1990 and went on to be a worldwide hit with viewers around the world.

The Philadelphia born actor has also enjoyed a successful music and movie career and stared in many big screen movies including Men in Black and Bad Boys.

Smith has recently taken to social media to announce that he is teaming up with the London Lions who will model his new Bel Air athletics collection that will be sold at Selfridges stores across the UK.

Since its launch back in 2019, Bel-Air Athletics has experienced huge growth with fans of the Fresh Prince scrambling to get their hands-on fashion pieces designed by Smith and his team.

Their SS2021 fashion collection has somewhat moved away from their retro look of the 90’s and concentrates on a more stylish element of athleisure

Bel-Air Athletics have also moved away from producing limited-edition capsule collections across to a premium label with new pieces from their collection being curated to stand the test of time. Items include their branded tees and trackies as well as printed blazers and hoodies that are all of high-quality design that are hand made in Italy.

Smith who is a huge basketball fan is excited about his new Bel-Air athletics partnership with the London Lions which he and the Lions hope will bring the game of basketball into mainstream British culture,

Only last the London Lions were involved in the launch party for British rapper AJ Tracey’s second album, ‘Flu Game.” It’s expected that Will and his Bel-Air athletics collection for the London Lions will unveil images of their new collection in the next few days.

