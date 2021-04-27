Olivia Palermo Beauty to launch in May 2021

In Irish Fashion & Beauty news, Olivia Palermo is set to unveil her own beauty line with Parisian based Marie Claire Beauty Group.

The 35-year-old American socialite, fashion influencer and entrepreneur has partnered with French beauty company that was established back in 1937 for a new curated beauty wardrobe.

The New York native who began her career as part of MTV’s television show “The City” has been working on the new beauty line for more than two years and has taken to social media to reveal to her 6.4 million Instagram followers that Olivia Palermo Beauty will be unveiled on Tuesday 6th May 2021.

Olivia wrote “I’m so ecstatic to finally share with you all what I’ve been working towards not just for the past 2.5 years it’s taken to build but for the majority of my career. Olivia Palermo Beauty has been a real labour of love and true passion project that I can’t wait to share more about in the coming weeks.”

“I’ve even started a destination dedicated to all things Olivia Palermo Beauty over @oliviapalermobeauty so be sure to follow our journey there as well for exclusive content and early access to all things beautiful and fabulous! In the meantime, more on why I built a beauty brand at the link in bio. Olivia Palermo Beauty – coming May 6th only on OliviaPalermo.com!” SIC

Olivia Palermo Beauty will launch direct-to-consumer and initially include 4 products. This includes her illuminating serum, $40; a mattifying mist, $35; a matte lipstick in three shades, $38, and two eyeshadow palettes, $58.

All pieces from the new Olivia Palermo Beauty range are cruelty-free and are formulated without the inclusion of parabens, sulphates, phthalates, mineral oil and talc which makes then compliant with all beauty standards set out by the EU.

You can check out the new Olivia Palermo Beauty range at her website oliviapalermo.com from the 6th May 2021.

