Zendaya looks $6 million dollars in Valentino at 2021 Oscars

In Irish fashion news, American actress, Zendaya stole the show at last night’s 2021 Oscars ceremony in Los Angles as she graced the red carpet in a yellow Valentino gown that was accessorised with diamonds worth a staggering $6 million dollars.

The 24-year-old actress graced the red carpet at the wearing a strapless yellow number from the Italian fashion house that was designed personally by Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Picciolo that took 300 hours to create by the Valentino team which Zendaya paired with matching Jimmy Choo pumps.

With her hair flowing just below the waist, The Euphoria actress completed her stunning look with a diamond necklace made up of 183 carats of yellow diamond from Italian jewellers Bulgari.

Diamonds all the way

Zendaya’s diamond set are part of Bulgari Magnifica collection that will be launched later this year priced at a cool $6 million dollars. Accompanying her luxury necklace piece, the Californian star donned a 21-carat yellow diamond ring, an extraordinary emerald-cut diamond ring, and pear-cut 9-carat yellow diamond earrings.

Zendaya’s long-time stylist, Law Roach explained that Bulgari jewellery takes Zendaya’s look to a whole place that we weren’t expecting that makes the stars finish looks cool, modern, young and really quite beautiful.”

Roach said “It’s a really glamorous, boho-chic look. She’s a fashion girl and after so many looks together, we have this unquestionable trust. We like to have fun with fashion and create looks that people will talk about.”

Who wore what

Here’s a list of designer fashion houses that high styling actresses wore at last night’s 93rd Academy Awards

Vanessa Kirby: Gucci

Maria Bakalova: Luis Vuitton

Carey Mulligan: Valentino

Amanda Seyfried: Armani

Halle Berry: Dolce and Gabbana

Reese Witherspoon: Dior

Regina King: Louis Vuitton

Maria Bakalova: Louis Vuitton

Glenn Close: Armani Prive

Celeste Waite: Gucci

Nicolette Robinson: Zuhair Murad

Diane Warren: Valentino

Laura Pausini: Valentino Haute Couture

Ariana DeBose: Versace Couture

Marlee Matlin: Vivienne Westwood

Tiara Thomas: Jovana Louis

Nina Pedrad: Stella McCartney

Viola Davis: Alexander McQueen

