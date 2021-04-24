Top blanket scarf designs to have in your wardrobe

They are large, soft and always cosy. We are talking about your blanket scarf. Working best with your autumn or winter wardrobe, this must-have accessory are like stylish blankets you can actually wear outside without getting strange looks.

All you need to know is how to style them the right way. And what ones will work best for your wardrobe. That’s where we come in. Here at Teenage fashion Ireland we’ve put together a list of the best blanket scarf designs you need to own.

Plaid

A plaid blanket scarf can make a serious style statement. More suited for the autumn, these oversized check accessories always look style and chic. To add a pop of colour to your look, you cannot go wrong with classic red. However, if you prefer to keep things subtle, you can rock a brown option instead. Just remember to keep the rest of your look simple to avoid clashing.

Oversized

Although blanket scarves are generally larger than your average scarf, some of them are particularly oversized. With that being said, if you are looking to make a statement, an oversized blanket scarf is the way to go. When it comes to colour and pattern, the choice is yours. Just try to keep the rest of your outfit slim to balance out the chunkiness of your scarf.

Black

If you are still unsure of what colour works best for you, keep it simple by going with black. It is a classic shade that looks great on everyone. And, unlike bold and colourful scarves, black can work with any outfit you wear. For a chic look, pair your scarf with ripped jeans, a long coat and a wool fedora.

Grey

Keeping with the previous tip, grey is another neutral shade that looks good with a variety of different looks. Not to mention, it looks super sophisticated with worn tonally with black, white or other shades or grey. If you are after an outfit that is minimal on colour but big on style, dress head to toe in greyscale.

Red

This is for the truly fashionable people. If you are after an Insta-worthy look, a red blanket scarf is the way to go. It is bold as well as cosy and will make a statement without you sacrificing your style. Pairing your scarf with a contrasting blue or print will make for a seriously cool outfit.

