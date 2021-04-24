BTS new brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton

BTS new brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton

In Irish fashion news, K-pop band BTS have been unveiled as new brand ambassadors for French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

BTS is an acronym of “Beyond the Scene” is made up of 7 male performers called Jin, Suga, J’Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

This multi-million selling act from South Korea are one of the biggest boybands on the planet and have already scored numerous number one hits around the globe as well be honoured for many music accolades for their musical contribution to pop music around the world.

BTS will are set to join a quite impressive team of ambassadors within the Louis Vuitton household of ambassadors which include actresses Emma Stone and Sophie Turner.

In a media statement surrounding BTS’s new appoint as brand ambassadors for the French fashion house, Men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh commented that he is looking forward to this wonderful partnership which LV feel adds a modern chapter to the house, merging luxury and contemporary culture. Virgil said “ I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on.”

BTS themselves are very excited about their inclusion in representing this iconic fashion label by adding Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us. We are excited for our upcoming projects with Virgil Abloh.”

Louis Vuitton which was set up in Paris back in 1854 have already put BTS to work with a teaser campaign ahead of Louis Vuitton’s AW2021 that was unveiled last January.

K-pop is big business for lots of the leading luxury fashion houses now with Tiffany & Co. this week announcing a new ambassador role for singer Rosé from South Korean girl bank Black Pink.

As the biggest K-pop band in history, BTS already boast a massive 40 million plus followers on social media platform Instagram which Louis Vuitton hope to capitalise on when promoting their luxury fashion pieces to a younger and more diverse fashion-conscious audience.