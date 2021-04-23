Rosé from Blackpink new ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

In Irish fashion news, K-pop singer Roseanne Park (AKA) Rosé from Korean K-pop band Blackpink has been unveiled as a new global ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

The New Zealand born star with dual South Korean citizenship who along with Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa make up members of South Korean pop band Blackpink has been chosen to represent the iconic American luxury retailer as their new global ambassador.

The 24-year old singing star will now join other well-known global celebrities like 23 -year old American actress Elle Fanning and 20- year old Chinese actor-musician Jackson Yee as the face of the Tiffany’s “HardWear” digital campaign.

About Tiffany’s & Co.

This iconic American luxury jewellery specialty retailer which was founded back in 1837 has its headquartered in New York City It sells luxury jewellery as well as stationery, fragrances, water bottles, watches, personal accessories, and leather goods and operates over 300 stores across the world.

Talking about her new appointment with one of the world’s most famous and recognised jewellery house, Rosé commented that she was very honoured and excited to represent the iconic jewellery brand as she has worn their pieces since she was a teenager.

Chatting to the Singapore edition of Elle Magazine, the musical popster told them : “I’ve worn Tiffany jewellery since I was in high school. “To be a part of such an iconic brand that has been a part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me. I’m very honoured and excited.”

In a series of photos for the launch of her ambassadorship with Tiffany’s, she is snapped wearing a series of luxury chain’s bracelets and earrings from the new Tiffany & Co “HardWear Collection.”

The new “HardWear” Collection from Tiffany & Co. is available now to view and purchase directly from their on-line store.

