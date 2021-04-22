Simple ways to maintain your hair porosity

Simple ways to maintain your hair porosity

You have probably heard people take about hair porosity before, but what exactly is it? And why is it important? Here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland, we will explain.

To put it simply, hair porosity determines how your hair can absorb and retain moisture. It can be broken down into three groups: low, medium and high. Low porosity has cuticles that are close together, normal porosity has cuticles that are slightly less bound and high porosity has cuticles that are spread out.

To test your hair porosity at home, you simply need a glass of water and a strand of hair. Try to do this when you don’t have any product in your hair for an accurate result. Drop your strand of hair into the water and see if it floats or sinks. Low porosity hair will float. Normal porosity will float and then sink while high porosity hair will sink.

Low Porosity

Contrary to popular belief, low porosity hair is healthy. It just isn’t been moisturised properly. Your cuticles layer is intact, but without proper moisture, it become tangled and dry.

Think of a straw. If you poke holes in it, you can take the liquid out easily, but you can’t retain the liquid. One of the easiest ways to ensure your hair is getting the right levels of moisture is to condition it every week. When you are thirsty, you reach for your water and that is what you should be doing for your hair. Which means you need to wash your hair weekly, depending on your hair type. If you hair curly hair, take the time to refresh your hair in the morning so that it stays moisturised.

Normal Porosity

Normal or medium hair porosity is the easiest to maintain because your hair cuticles tend to be looser and this make moisture penetrate your hair easily.

To maintain the moisture levels in your hair, use a deep conditioner every week. Not only will this keep the moisture levels in your hair at optimal levels, but it will also increase product absorption.

High Porosity

If your hair is experiencing dryness, frizz or snaps easily, this could be a sign of high porosity. With this hair type, you can take in water, but you cannot retain it. Because of the protein structure of your hair, your cuticle is damage and you cannot hold onto it. This could be due to excess use of heat or colouring.

No matter your hair porosity, there are steps in your haircare routine that will help all hair types. As well as stepping away from dyes and heat, you can use an oil before your shampoo, keep away from sulfates, use a deep conditioner and follow up with a water-based moisturiser.

Simple ways to maintain your hair porosity