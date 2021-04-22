Lizzo unveiled as new brand ambassador for Dove

In Irish fashion news, American musician has been named as the new brand ambassador for personal care brand Dove.

The 32-year-old singer from Detroit has been recruited by Dove so she can share her body positivity ethos to Dove’s latest campaign “The Selfie Talk” campaign that centres around body empowerment

Dove’s recruitment of the Grammy Winning star is all part of their Self-Esteem Project that the Unilever owned company unveiled back in 2004 which is designed to teach young girls about empowerment and bring awareness to the negative impact that social media and retouched or distorted images can have on young girls.

Dove’s new “The Selfie Talk” campaign’s main objective is to make social media a more positive, accepting and empowering place for young women.

In a media statement surrounding her new appointment as brand ambassador for Dove, Lizzo said “I love how this generation is so creative in the ways in which they express themselves,” “It’s really inspiring to see how people are taking their identity and their beauty into their own hands. However, people are struggling with their self-image and self-confidence more than ever.”

“This is amplified by the increasing pressure to show a digitally distorted version of ourselves, reinforcing the idea that our beauty in real life is not good enough or worthy of likes. That’s why the Dove Self-Esteem Project and I want you to have ‘The Selfie Talk’ with a young person in your life. It’s happening to young people everywhere, so let’s talk about it.”

In support of Dove’s new “The Selfie Talk” campaign, the US singer took to social media to post a nude photo of herself to her 10 million plus Instagram followers with the caption: “Welcome to Taurus Season. To celebrate, I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie… Now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin, but baby I wanted [to] show [you] how I do it au natural. I’m excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards. Let’s get real y’all.”

To add to their campaign, Dove have also released their “Reverse Selfie” video, which reveals the negative effect of image manipulation on young girls

