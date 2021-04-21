Marcus Rashford unites with Levi’s for sustainability campaign

In Irish fashion news, soccer ace Marcus Rashford has signed up to star in a new sustainable fashion campaign for American denim company, Levi.

The 23-year-old Manchester United football who is championing the voice of children in poverty across the UK will appear in a new Levi’s campaign that focuses on sustainability.

Levi’s new Buy Better, Wear Longer global campaign is designed to increase awareness of the impact that clothing production and consumption has on the environment that sees their own clothing as an alternative or replacement other fast fashion clothing.

About Levi’s

Levi Strauss & Co. (AKA) Levi’s were founded in 1853 in America and are renowned globally for their high-quality branded denim jeans. In recent years they have incorporated other lines of clothing and accessories into their fashion lines with sustainability a key factor as part of their design and manufacturing process.

Marcus has been joined along with other recognised names for the world of entertainment who chat about issues that are important to them. Rashford has filmed a 40-second personal film where he talks about giving children equal opportunities regardless of their background or where they are from.

Rashford has become a household name in the UK given his own personal efforts to alleviate food hunger amongst school children. The talented footballer is using his own resources to keep the pressure on the British government to do more to help children living in poverty and ensuring they have access to free school meals.

Rashford has also appeared in campaigns for other fashion houses which last year saw the Manchester born soccer star front fashion campaigns for British fashion house Burberry.

The new Levi’s Buy Better, Wear Longer global campaign will see Marcus appears in the 60-second film as well as his own individual film with the wider campaign including Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith).

Levi are hopeful that this new campaign will encourage consumers to think twice about where to get their clothes along with pushing them towards buying second-hand clothing as well as engaging in-store tailors to extend garment life and generally wearing the item for longer.

According to Levi’s brand president Jennifer Sey, she hopes Levi’s Buy Better, Wear Longer global campaign will encourage consumers to be more intentional about their apparel choices.

