Julia Roberts appointed Ambassador for Chopard

In Irish fashion news, American actress, Julia Roberts has been appointed the new official ambassadress for Swiss luxury jewellery accessory company Chopard.

The 53-year-old Golden Globes and Academy Awards winning actress has teamed up with Chopard and appears in their new multi-media campaign in promoting their new series of luxury watches.

About Chopard

Le Petit-Fils de L.-U. Chopard & Cie S.A (AKA) Chopard, were founded back in 1860 in Switzerland who manufacturer and retailer of luxury watches, jewellery and accessories that are favourites of many leading A-listers. Chopard are also one of the official partners of the Cannes Film Festival.

Roberts is a huge fan of the brand and already owns pieces designed and manufactured by the luxury Swiss accessory house. Julia has been spotted on several occasions wearing their pieces from their ranges at film award ceremonies most recently at the Golden Globes Awards in 2018.

Julia will lead the charge for Chopard’s new “Happy Sport” campaign which will be unveiled tomorrow (Tuesday 20th April 2021) which will see the “Pretty Woman” actress take part in a series of multi-media campaigns promoting Chopard’s two new “Happy Sport” timepieces. Chopard will unveil their 2 watch models titled “Happy Sport the First” and their “Happy Sport 33 mm.”

These chic luxury time pieces are constructed from steel and ethical 18-karat rose gold, which also come in either leather strap or matching metal bracelet finish which are framed by a polished or diamond-set bezel.

Their Happy Sport 33 mm watch gets its name because of its 33 mm-diameter case that is inspired by the “golden ratio” principles of aesthetic harmony, meaning the proportions feel right and, according to Chopard, the watch fits like a second skin.

Each watch also features automatic winding, along with a central guilloché motif, that are completed with dial graced with the “dancing” diamonds set between two sapphire crystals topping the dial.

For full details on all of Chopard’s luxury watches, jewellery and accessories, go to their website Chopard.com for full details.

