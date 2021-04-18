Sophie Turner fronts new watch campaign for Louis Vuitton

In Irish fashion news, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has partnered with French fashion house Louis Vuitton to front their Tambour Street Diver campaign.

The 25-year-old British actress who is married to Joe Jonas from the music band Jonas Brothers has jumped in front of the camera for their in-house designer Nicolas Ghesquière’s Tambour Street Diver campaign for Louis Vuitton.

Turner who is a big fan of Louis Vuitton fashion is obsessed with stylish watches ever since her husband Joe started to collect watches from the French fashion house which includes their new unisex and water-resistant time pieces.

Chatting to leading fashion bible, Vogue magazine, Sophie told them “My husband is into watches, so he leads the way and tells me which watches cool and which ones are aren’t. It’s big and it’s chunky, which I like. I’ve always liked more masculine watches.”

Turner who joined the Game of Thrones cast back in 2011 who characterises the role of Sansa Stark is also noted for her parts in other major films including X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix as well as starring in the TV version of Diane Setterfield’s gothic novel “The Thirteen”.

Sophie also admits she adores all things about fashion and during the current Coronavirus lockdown has started to embrace both dressing up and down so she can be a cool mum.

She told Vogue “I’m excited about embracing fashion again; I’ve been dressing up for myself. It’s actually really annoying though, because just as I’ve had a baby, everyone all of a sudden wants to wear low-rise jeans. It’s kind of offensive”

“Because I’m a mom, I’m desperate to be cool now. So I’m trying to go with baggy tops and baggy jeans. I’m definitely excited to be putting my heels on, and doing my hair and makeup.” The new stylish Tambour Street time piece is now available directly at the Louis Vuitton online store.

