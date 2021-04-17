KKW Beauty launches a trio of new scents

KKW Beauty launches a trio of new scents

In Irish fashion news, Kim Kardashian has collaborated with her friend and florist Jeff Leatham for her new range of scents released under her KKW Beauty label.

The 40-year-old Californian reality star and businesswoman has teamed up with her long-time friend Jeff Leatham to design a trio of fine unisex fragrances that can be worn throughout the day based on your mood to create a calming, intoxicating and sensual vibe.

This new collaboration is a first for Kim who normally collaborates family members including her mom Kris Jenner and other sibling Kendall Jenner to develop fragrances for her collections.

The new trio of scents are part of her eighth perfume collection under her KKW Beauty brand which come in beautifully designed bottles which can double as vases that can hold a small amount of water at the tip.

Kim Kardashian who set up her beauty label back in 2017, completed the sale of a 20% stake in her KKW Beauty to multinational beauty company Coty back in January of this year for a whopping $200 million dollars.

Chatting to online fashion and beauty magazine, WWD, about her new scents and collaboration with friend Jeff Leatham, Kim told them “I’ve known Jeff for over 10 years, and every time we work together, it’s magic,”

“Previously, I’d only developed fragrances with my mom and my sisters, and between Jeff’s incredible vision for what’s aesthetically beautiful, and the scent work that he manifests when working with florals, I knew we’d create something meaningful. I’ve always collected fragrance bottles so imagining something that could live on as a bud vase was very interesting to us and bringing that connection back to the florals. We developed the scents as unisex fragrances that can be worn throughout the day based on your mood to create a calming, intoxicating and sensual vibe.”

There are also rumours that Kim Kardashian is gearing up to expand her KKW Beauty range later this year by introducing skin care, hair care, personal care and nail products as an extension of their beauty ranges. Kim’s new trio of scents Desert Rose,” “Jasmine Air” and “Night Iris will go on sale at KKWbeauty.com this coming Friday 23 April 2021.

KKW Beauty launches a trio of new scents